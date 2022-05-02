Visakhapatnam: YSR Pension Kanuka (Social Security Pension) pension distribution continued for the second day today across Andhra Pradesh. Around 77.01 percent of pensions were distributed till 1:30 pm on Monday. A total of Rs 1193.88 crore were distributed among 47 lakh beneficiaries.

YSR Pension Kanuka pension distribution drive began on May 1 and will continue till May 5. The volunteers are disbursing the pension amount at the doorsteps of pensioners through Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication and Realtime Beneficiary Identification System.

Earlier, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu said that 1,547.17 crore have already been transferred to all village/ward secretariats in the state. The pensions were disbursed among 60 lakh 80 thousand people on Sunday too despite it being a holiday.

As per the state government, 2.66 lakh volunteers and 15,000 welfare education assistants/ward welfare development secretaries are leading this YSR Pension Kanuka pension disbursement drive.