Ladies Special Bus Services From Hyderabad To Vijayawada

A good news for all the women travellers. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run special bus services for women. These buses will run for two days. The APSRTC officials are taking measures to run a bus service exclusively for women on every Friday and Sunday. It is said that bus service number 3511 will be available on every Friday and Sunday and it is exclusively for women passengers. This bus will depart from Hyderabad at 23.58 pm and reach Vijayawada at 6 am.

Again on Sunday, bus service number 36351 will leave Vijayawda at 10.20 PM and reach Hyderabad by 4 am. The RTC officials announced that advance booking will be available for these bus services and urged the women passengers to utilise this facility. Women expressed happiness over the news and thanked the RTC officials for taking measures to run special buses for women.

The festival Sankranti is going to come. So, from January 8 to 13, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to run 3,607 special buses to meet the passenger's rush. Special buses will also be run from the neighboring states of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to major cities in the state.