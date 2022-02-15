KV Rajendranath Reddy Is New AP DGP

AMARAVATI: 1992 IPS Officer KV Rajendranath Reddy has been appointed as the new Director General Of Police (DGP) of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy as the new AP Director General of Police. Orders to this effect were released by the GAD.

Rajendranath Reddy is currently the Intelligence Chief of the State and will replace the current DGP Gautam Damodar Sawang who will now report to the GAD for further appointment orders. Gautam Sawang is slated to retire on July 2023.

KVRN Reddy earlier worked in various positions as DCP East Zone in Hyderabad, Vijayawada Railway SP and also as Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner. He also served as the Director-General- Vigilance and Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, GAD before being appointed as the Intelligence Chief.