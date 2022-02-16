KV Rajendranath Reddy Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati, Feb 16: Intelligence Chief Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy has paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Tadepalli here on Wednesday.

The State Government has placed Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy with full additional charge of the Andhra Pradesh State DGP post.

