Kurnool: In the first of its kind, a wish made in a reality show turned true, when a small village in the interiors of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh got not one, but two bus services thanks to the participant of the show - Dasari Lakshmi Parvati!

Getting into details Dasari Parvati, a native of Lakkasagaram from Krishnagiri Mandal in the district, was one of the contestants in a popular television channel show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Singing Superstar on Zee Telugu which was launched recently.

When one of the judges Koti asked her to make a wish during the show after she rendered her song, the girl gave a selfless reply and asked for a bus facility to her village. The video went viral and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah spoke with the Done APSRTC officials in Dhone and instructed them to run additional bus services to her village.

Parvathi is a student of SV College of Music and Dance in Tirupati. She shared her story about the lack of proper bus services and the student from her village had to still walk from one place to catch a bus to go to school and college. With her singing, she won the hearts of everyone and with her wish of bringing a bus facility, she has become a celebrity in her village now.

Parvati has been singing since her childhood and was encouraged by her parents who are farmers to pursue music. After completing her schooling she joined the S.V. Music and Dance College in Tirupati. Her Principal Sudhakar and teacher Valluri Suresh Babu also encouraged her and she was selected for 'Adigo Alladigo' program in the TTD's SVBC channel. After which she gained entry into the singing reality show recently.

Now based on her request the village was provided with a bus facility. The bus from Done to Devanakonda will now be diverted through Lakkasagaram. Another bus coming from Kurnool to Bandapalle village was also extended to their village. The villagers felicitated Parvathi in an event held at Lakkasagaram on Sunday. Village elders Lakshmi Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy along with Singer Smitha attended the function.

Dasari Parvati expressed happiness that the RTC authorities responded to her song and started a bus service. She said that songs have been an integral part of her childhood and becoming a good singer in the future was her main goal and she would continue her efforts to help poor children.

