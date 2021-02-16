Kurnool Road Mishap: AP Government Hands Over Rs 2 Lakhs Ex Gratia To Victims' Kin

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday, met the family members of the Kurnool road accident victims and assured all help from the government.

In a tragic accident, 14 of people, including eight women and a child, were killed and four injured in a road mishap in Veldurthi mandal in Kurnool district early on Sunday when they were on their way to Ajmer Dargah for a pilgrimage.

As per the announcement made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, cheques of the ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakhs were handed over by the Deputy Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MLAs Nawaz Basha, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy and Peddireddy Dwarkanath Reddy to each of the families of the road accident victims, on Monday. Meanwhile, 14 members of the Najirabi family, who were travelling in a Tempo Traveller with 18 others from Balajinagar in Madanapalle on their way to Ajmer, were killed in a road accident in Kurnool district on Sunday morning. The bodies were brought to Madanapalle at midnight after the autopsy. Driver Nazir, Amir Jan, Dastgiri, his wife Ammajan, sons Samirin, Amir, Rafi, Mastani, Zafarwali, Roshni, Najirabi, Rihan, Nazia and Shafi were buried in their respective hometowns.

Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of the dead and injured. "We will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate road accident in Kurnool district and Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured," the PM's office said in a tweet on Monday.