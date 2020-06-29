KURNOOL: A barbaric act of tying the dead body of a pregnant woman to a tree has taken place due to superstitious beliefs of villagers in B. Nagireddipallem, within the Rudravaram Zone of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, June 27

According to reports, the deceased woman has been identified as Lavanya (20) who hailed from B. Nagireddipallem, got married to Dharmendra one and a half year ago. Lavanya was taken to the Nandala government hospital on Friday night for delivery. Due to the negligence of doctors, she died without giving birth to a baby on Friday night.

Her family members had brought the dead body of Lavanya to her hometown B. Nagireddipallem to perform last rites on Saturday.

But the villagers stopped the family from performing last rites to the woman in the village as she died without giving birth to the baby when she was pregnant, and they said that performing of last rites to such woman will bring misfortune to the people living in the village.

Two families are mourning over the death of the woman. Without understanding their pain, the villagers of B. Nagireddipallem ordered the family members not to perform her last in the name of rituals, customs, and superstitions. Villagers ordered the family not to perform the last rites of the woman in the village as well as outside of the village.

So, the family members of the woman had taken her body into the Nallamalla forest area and tied the body to a tree near Appannapalli and returned from there.

This incident came to light on Sunday when a few of the villagers from Rudravaram, Gonapalle and Appannapalli went to farming activities in the area noticed some flowers spread over along the path, and they followed the path which leads to a tree where the dead body of the woman was tied with ropes. On seeing this, villagers were terrified and ran away from there.



The issue was brought to the notice of SI Ramamohan Reddy, who is making attempts to arrange for the funeral of the dead body.