Kurnool : Pawan Kalyan Fans Vandalize Theatre Over Poor Sound Quality During 'Jalsa' Screening

Tensions prevailed at Sri Rama theatre in Kurnool on Thursday after fans of Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan vandalised the theatre over poor sound quality during the screening of Jalsa movie. Disappointed with the sound quality, fans displayed their anger by damaging window glasses.

Later in the day, the shows scheduled at 6 pm and 9 pm were cancelled over poor sound quality. The theatre management has put a banner informing the same to the fans.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday tomorrow, 2nd September. On the occasion of his birthday, Jalsa, his 2008 hit film, was re-released in theatres today. Jalsa has been one of the most celebrated films of Pawan Kalyan and his fans were super happy to see one of the most loved films of the Power Star back in the cinema halls.

Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa also starred Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj and Mukesh Rishi to name a few. The film has been re-released with about more than 500 shows.

