Kurnool Orvakal Airport to Get South India's Biggest Industrial Park

Kurnool: It's official! The Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Kurnool Airport at Orvakal was declared officially open, when the first Indigo Flight (6E7911) from Bangalore arrived at Kurnool Airport at 10.10 am on Sunday (March 28th).

The flight carrying 52 passengers was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram. A ceremonial water cannon salute was accorded to the IndiGo flight after it landed.

On the success of the first inaugural flight amid much fanfare at the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Kurnool Airport, Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy announced that South India's biggest industrial park would come up around the airport facility at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

Minister Buggana said that another 2,000 acres of land are being acquired for the proposed industrial park. About 7,000 acres of land has already been acquired for the purpose he pointed out, adding that this will transform the region's economy.

The airport was initially inaugurated in 2019 at Orvakal in Kurnool district. The airport was completed with a budget of Rs 110 crore in just one year. The 2000-meter-long runway was built on an area of 1,010 thousand acres. Four airstrips were prepared for this airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted an aerodrome license to Kurnool on January 15th this year (2021). The Kurnool airport has been categorized as ''3C'' and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Kurnool Orvakal Airport on March 25th and formally launched the commercial flight operations.

Indigo will operate its services to Bangalore, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam from March 28th. Many airline companies are also ready to run their services from this airport.