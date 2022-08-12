Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan's Comments On Chandrababu's Dirty Politics

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan criticized Telugu Desam Party President Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in dirty politics in the state. He further stated that the TDP leaders are spreading false rumours against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav on social media. He also added that Chandrababu was trying to malign the image of YSRCP. TDP leaders and Chandrababu Naidu are mudslinging the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he added.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is charting out strategies for the upliftment of different sections of society. The people of the state are receiving the benefits of various schemes started by the government, he stated. He asserted that TDP leaders who are supposed to fight for the issues of the people are instead targetting YSRCP MPs and MLAs.

Chandrababu, who is supposed to fight in the public domain, is circulating objectionable videos with the help of his supporters on social media. He said that TDP leaders should stop resorting to cheap politics.