Kurnool: Gang Blackmails Women With Nude Pictures For Extortion, Arrested

Kurnool Police arrested five members including two women who have been involved in blackmailing and extorting money by clicking intimate pictures of their victims and later would threaten to post them on social media. The accused were identified as Shakunthala, auto driver Kishore, Plumber Raju alias Naga Raj, Anjanamma, all of them were residents of Bangarupeta.

According to the police, two women would call up people and lure them. Kurnool SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that "After falling into the honeytrap, the victims were invited to a house in an isolated place. The gang's male members used to take pictures of the women when they got cosy with them. The gang would then blackmail the victims by threatening to release the pictures on social media and other online platforms if they didn't pay up."

In an incident that was reported a couple of days ago at Kurnool IV Town police, the gang lured a local resident and extorted Rs. 1.2 lakh. Kurnool SP said that the gang extorted money in the same manner from another person. In just 20 days, they took money from two victims.

After a complaint filed by the victim, Kurnool IV town police registered a case against the gang and arrested all four on Monday.