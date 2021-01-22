Kurnool District Orvakal Airport To Open Soon: Read To Find Out When!

Kurnool: Good news for Kurnool District residents. Orvakal Airport services will start soon. An Indigo delegation inspected the airport on Thursday. A team consisting of Akshay Subbaram, Rahul Bajaj, Rambabu, and Mehta went on to inspect the airport facilities, satisfied with it, they gave a green light to its operation. The facilities in the passenger terminal building, runway, and air traffic control room were cleared to be operational. Mehta also mentioned that the infrastructure at the airport was good.

The flight from Kurnool to any destination will be announced at a meeting on February 5. Air services are likely to be available from March. Orvakal Airport IATA Code was proposed as KJB.

The airport was inaugurated in 2019 at Orvakal in Kurnool district. The airport was built at a cost of Rs 110 crore in just a span of one year. The 2 thousand meters long runway was built on an area of ​​(1,010) thousand acres. Four airstrips were prepared. Minister Buggana, spoke to the Center about the permits for commercial operations at Orvakal Airport. Indigo representatives also inspected the airport. It seems to be preparing to launch its services from March.