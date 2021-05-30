Kurnool Diamond Hunt: Jonnagiri Labourers Get Lucky

Within 48 hours, three diamonds worth Rs 2.40 crore were found in Jonnagiri village, Tuggali Mandal. Every year, people from Kurnool, as well as the neighbouring districts of Kadapa, Anantapur, and Prakasam in the State, as well as Karnataka, flock to Jonnagiri, Tuggali, Maddikera, Pagidirayi, Peravali, Mahanandi, and Mahadevapuram in search of diamonds before the monsoon begins. Diamonds are said to appear in the area after the first rains of the season wash away the top layer of soil.

In most cases, the diamond hunt begins in June. The search for diamonds began in May this season, as Kurnool received rain a few days ago as a result of Cyclone Yaas. The first among the hunters to get lucky are a driver and two farm workers.

Kasim, a driver from Chinnagiri, discovered a diamond two days ago while hunting for rare stones on farm land near Jonnagiri, said Jonnagiri Sub-Inspector Suresh. He explained that the entire procedure is usually kept under wraps and that many who discover the rare stones are unaware of their real value. Kasim has no knowledge of the exact value of the diamond he found.

He reportedly received Rs 1.2 crore for the diamond. On Friday and Saturday, two agricultural labourers had also chanced upon diamonds. According to the report, the diamonds were sold for Rs 70 lakhs and Rs 50 lakhs. Diamond hunting was reduced last year due to the nationwide lockdown, and locals believe there will be fewer diamond hunters this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.