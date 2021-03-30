A daughter acted in a timely manner and saved the life of her mother. The incident took place in the Kurnool district. According to reports, Venkateshwarlu who is working as a Physical Education Teacher at Good Shepherd School in Nandyal got married to his sister's daughter, Sujatha. The couple have three children.

Four years ago, Venkateshwarlu left home after having an extramarital affair with another woman. Sujatha lived with her children in the Housing Board Colony.

There is a loan of Rs 12 lakh on the house. The bank officials pressurised Sujatha to repay the money. Sujatha was unable to pay the loan and was facing difficulty in raising her three children. Vexed up over her domestic problems, she decided to end her life. She attempted suicide by drinking poison on Sunday morning. Sabita, the elder daughter who is studying in seventh grade dialed 100 and informed them about her mother.

Police rushed to the spot immediately and Sujatha was admitted to a government hospital. Currently, she is undergoing treatment in the hospital and said to be out of danger. In 2018, Sujata had filed a complaint against her husband in the two town police station. The victim said that she attempted suicide as she didn't know how to solve the problems in her life. Everyone praised the girl for responding in a timely manner.