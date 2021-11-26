Kurnool: Class 1 Student Asks Police To Register Case Against His Classmate For Stealing Pencil

A kid walked into a police station seeking a case has to be registered against his classmate for using his pencil and books without his permission. The incident took place at Peddakadabur Police Station in Kurnool district.

A video of a kid asking the police to register the complaint went viral on all social media platforms. The entire incident was shot by the police. In the video, one could see the police asking the complainant, "So what can we do about it?" He said to register a case against another kid. Then the cop asks the child to forgive his classmate as it may affect the boy and his family if he goes to jail. The boy was accompanied by three other kids.

According to the Peddakadabur police, the incident took place sometime in February this year. Finally, the two cops said that neither of them should take each other's stuff against their will.

