AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to lay the foundation stone of a power project undertaken by Greenko Group on the 17th of this month. The power project is located at Gummitham Tanda, Brahmanapalli Village in Orvakallu Mandal in the Kurnool district.

As per the Chief Minister's Office release, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd.'s power project which aims at generating 5,410 MWs of electricity and built with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

District authorities are making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit on Tuesday.

AP CM YS Jagan Itinerary

The Chief Minister will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9.35 am and reach Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada. He will take a special flight from Gannavaram at 10 am and reach Orvakallu Airport at 10.50 am.

At 11.15 a.m. he will reach Gummitham Tanda by helicopter. He will initially speak to the local YSRCP local leaders between 11.15 am and 11.30 am and arrive at the Integrated Renewable Energy Power project area at 11.35 am.

He will lay the foundation stone for the Power Project from 11.35 am to 12.15 pm and head back to Orvakallu Airport at 12.40 pm. He will reach Gannavaram at 12.50 pm on a special flight.

