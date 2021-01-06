A gang attacked a youth in Kurnool district in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place in Allagadda of Kurnool district. The young man was recently engaged and the family members are arranging for the wedding which is going to take place in the next couple of days. On Wednesday morning, the young man went for a walk along with his father. A few unidentified men attacked the young man with knives.

The thugs fled the spot when the father shouted loudly. Locals rushed the injured victim to Allagadda Government Hospital. Doctors said that his condition was critical. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The victim's father told police that he couldn't remember the faces of hooligans. Police are investigating the case and are trying to find out the exact reason behind the attack.