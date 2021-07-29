Kuppam: Massive Fire Accident In Dynamix Dairy Industry
Jul 29, 2021, 11:15 IST
A huge explosion took place in Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Private Limited on Thursday. The blast resulted in a huge fire and caused massive damage to the milk processing unit.
No loss of life was reported. Kuppam fire brigade took a couple of hours to extinguish the flames and has brought the situation under control. The officials are suspecting that the short circuit might be the reason for the incident.
