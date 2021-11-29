Kuppam: Jr NTR Fans Protest Against TDP Leaders

Tollywood young tiger Jr NTR's fans staged a protest against TDP leaders in Chittoor district. Fans are said to have been hurt by the indirect comments made against Tarak by TDP leaders.

They lashed out at the TDP leaders and said that they are passing controversial statements against Jr NTR for no reason. They said that TDP leaders should think twice before making such comments.

It is public knowledge that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu cried in a live television telecast at a press conference and created a lot of drama saying that a few people had been targeting his wife Bhuvaneswari.

After this Jr NTR released a video. Later, Varla Ramaiah, Buddha Venkanna, and a few other TDP leaders criticised JR NTR saying that the video would not create any impact.

Now, NTR fans have called for a rally from the NTR statue at RTC Bus stand, Kuppam to SRM Cinema theatre. But police did not give permission for the rally so they raised slogans supporting Jr NTR.

Shivakumar, Jr NTR's fans association leader, said they are not going to spare anyone who plots conspiracies against their favourite leader.