Kuppam Effect: Chandrababu Skips AP Assembly Sessions

Amaravati: A whiff of jubilant mood, laced with humour and broad smiles was palpable on the first day of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with Chief Minister taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, whose absence was conspicuous, and the Kuppam effect visible in clear terms.

Intervening during the discussion on women empowerment, the Chief Minister said that it would have been better if the Leader of Opposition attended the House as we have delayed the proceedings expecting that Chandrababu Naidu would come to the House.

Some people say that it was the Kuppam effect that has kept him away as the women of Kuppam have taught him a fitting lesson after the welfare schemes were rolled out directly to their bank accounts without any pilferage in a transparent manner.

At least now, he should understand the relevance of welfare and transparency instead of putting spokes in welfare schemes exploring all avenues, including litigation, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, participating in the debate, MLA Roja said that she salutes the women of Kuppam for their contribution in defeating Chandrababu Naidu and said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stood for the cause of women empowerment and executed it with a delivery system that worked in a clock-like precision.