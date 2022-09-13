Kuppam: 200 TDP Activists Join YSRCP

CHITTOOR: In another blow to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, more than 200 members of the party cadre joined the ruling YSR Congress Party on Monday in his Kuppam constituency in the district.

As per reports the TDP cadre from Santhipuram, Gudupalle mandals brought their TDP membership cards and went to MLA Bharath’s office and joined YSRCP in the presence of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. The Minister took them into the Party fold by presenting the party stole.

The members were from Kadapalli, Karlagatta, Preethisymanaru, Morasanapalli, 7 Mile of Santhipuram mandal, and members from six panchayaths of Gudupalle mandal. This move comes just ten days ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the Kuppam constituency.

The Andhra Pradesh government last month released a Government Order and sanctioned Rs.66 Crore to the Kuppam municipality. Proposals were sent earlier for development works in 25 wards in the region. It may be recollected that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with YSRCP workers of the Kuppam constituency last week, where he mentioned that special attention would be given to the development of Kuppam. He also stated that Kuppam would be treated as his own constituency of Pulivendula. The Chief Minister will be visiting Kuppam on September 22 to lay the foundation stone for these projects.

Also Read: Revolt Against TDP In AP Has Started With The BCs In Kuppam: Jogi Ramesh