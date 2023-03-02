KTR Wishes Sister State AP On The Occasion Of Global Investors Summit In Vizag

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) extended his best wishes on the occasion of the AP Global Investor Summit which commenced on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

Taking to Twitter, KTR wished the port city of Vizag and the sister state of Andhra Pradesh good luck. He also wishes the AP investor summit should become a success, and that Telugu states should prosper and be the best in the country.

KTR wrote, "Good luck to our younger brother Vizag & sister state AP as they conduct their Global Investors Summit… I wish them the very best 👍 May both Telugu-speaking states prosper and be the best in India".

Good luck to our younger brother Vizag & sister state AP as they conduct their Global Investors Summit I wish them the very best 👍 May both Telugu speaking states prosper and be the best in India pic.twitter.com/v6UhGlZ7qP — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 2, 2023

AP Global Investor Summit is a 2 –day meeting that will be held on March 2 and 3. Several industry leaders from across the globe and the country are expected to attend the summit. The summit provides a platform for investors and industrialists to announce their investment plans in the state, which has emerged as India's fastest-growing state under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.