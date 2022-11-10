KSR Calls on CM YS Jagan, Expresses Gratitude for Press Academy Appointment

Amaravati: Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, who assumed charge as Chairman of State Press Academy, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday. Rao, accompanied by his wife, thanked the Chief Minister for appointing him for the post. On November 3, Senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was been appointed as the new chairman of the Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh.

After assuming the charge Kommineni Srinivasa Rao told reporters, “I come from a lower middle-class family. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister for entrusting me with the responsibilities of Chairman of the Press Academy.”

