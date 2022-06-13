Kshatriya Seva Samithi Meets AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Representatives of Kshatriya Seva Samithi have called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday and felicitated him for setting up a new district named after Alluri Sitaramaraju.

The representatives have also thanked the Chief Minister for setting up a Kshatriya Corporation for the welfare of the Kshatriya community and extended their gratitude as the State Government agreed to officially celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitaramaraju.

Government Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, Kshatriya Corporation Chairman Patapati Sarraju, Kshatriya Seva Samithi President Pericharla Nagaraju, General Secretary Nadimpally Nani Raju, Vice Presidents Dr. Raghuramaraju, V. Venkateswara Raju, All India Kshatriya Federation Secretary Ramesh Datla, Bhimavaram Kshatriya Parishad Member Gadiraju Subbaraju, South-Indian Kshatriya Association Member Mantena Somaraju and others were present on the occasion.

Also Read: TTD To Issue Angapradakshinam Tokens From June 15