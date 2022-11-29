KS Jawahar Reddy is New Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy as the new Chief Secretary to the government. Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (Political) issued an order announcing the appointment of IAS officer of the 1990 batch.

He succeeds 1985-batch officer Sameer Sharma who is retiring on November 30. Sharma was given a one year extension by the government. The Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (Political) issued another order to announce the appointment of Sameer Sharma as the Chief Executive to Chief Minister.

Jawahar Reddy is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. He was appointed as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister in February this year. Jawahar Reddy will remain as the new Chief Secretary till June 30, 2024.

Also Read: Indian-origin Businessman’s Store Looted in New Zealand, Second Attack on Indians