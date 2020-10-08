AMARAVATI: In a key posting, senior IAS officer K S Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the new Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney issued orders to this effect on Wednesday night. Jawahar Reddy is currently functioning as special chief secretary of AP Medical and Health Department. Jawahar Reddy will succeed Anil Kumar Singhal as the TTD EO. A few days ago, Anil Kumar Singhal was transferred to the medical and health department.

Special Entry Darshan Tickets Quota On October 9

Meanwhile, the TTD is going to release online the special entry darshan tickets quota at 11 am on October 9. These tickets, providing for special entry darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara, will be applicable for the period between October 15 and 24. The ticket price is Rs 300. While announcing the release time, the TTD appealed to the devotees to book their Rs 300 tickets online well in advance from October 9 in view of the demand for these special entry darshan tickets.