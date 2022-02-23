KS Jawahar Reddy Appointed Special CS To AP CM, PSR Anjaneyulu is New Intelligence Chief

AMARAVATI: In a bureaucratic rejig of All India Service (AIS) officers, the Andhra Pradesh state government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy as the Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. Jawahar Reddy would however continue to work as the TTD Executive Officer (EO).

-With KV Rajendranath Reddy appointed as the State's new Director General of Police, senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu has been appointed as the new DGP of Intelligence.

- In-charge DGP KVRN Reddy was given the additional charge as DGP of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to relieve PSR Anjaneyulu.

-PSR Anjaneyulu was also relieved from all other additional charges including the post of Secretary to APPSC and as the Transport Commissioner.

-Principal Secretary of the Transport department, MT Krishna Babu was given the additional charge as Transport Commissioner following the transfer of PSR Anjaneyulu.

-Commissioner of Cooperative Societies, Dr Babu A was posted as Secretary to APPSC.

Former DGP Goutham Sawang was recently appointed as the APPSC chairman.

-Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Neerabh Kumar Prasad was made special Chief Secretary to the environment, forest, and climate change department.

-G Sai Prasad was appointed in his place. Sai Prasad would also handle another key assignment of special Chief Secretary to the revenue department.

-Sashibhushan Kumar was made Principal Secretary in finance (HR) was given charge of the water resources department.

Environment Secretary Vijay Kumar was posted as AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) member convenor and will continue as the Planning Secretary.

Senior IPS officer Sankha Brata Bagchi was made Director-General of Vigilance and Enforcement.

Also Read: