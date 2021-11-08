KRMB Committee To Inspect Nagarjuna Sagar On November 12

AMARAVATI: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) board is all set to finalize the implementation of the Gazette Notification issued by the Union Ministry of Water Resources on July 15 finalizing the scope of the KRMB. To prepare the Operational Protocol, the board will be sending a committee to Nagarjunasagar, Sagar Spillway, Main Power Station, Sagar Left Canal Head Regulator, Power Station, Sagar Right Canal Head Regulator, Power Station, YMR Project on the 12th and 13th of this month.

On the 26th of last month, Telangana GENCO and Irrigation Department officials did not allow the KRMB committee to inspect the Srisailam Left Bank Power Station and Kalvakurthi Project. If the Telangana government does not allow the inspection on November 12th, the board has decided to bring the same issue to the notice of the Jal Shakthi Ministry. Also, the board sources said that they will take action as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry.

The KRMB Chairman MP Singh has set up a committee headed by Board Member Secretary DM Raipure to study the Srisailam and Sagar projects at the field level, study the operating protocol and prepare a draft report. The committee examined the Srisailam project last month. Members of the Committee representing the Telangana government were absent for the visit. The Telangana government did not allow the committee to look into the Srisailam left bank power plant and the Kalvakurthi lift irrigation project in the Telangana region. In this context, the board has already informed the principal secretary of the State water resources department Rajat Kumar and CE Muralidhar that the committee will visit Nagarjuna Sagar on the 12th and 13th of this month . Telangana authorities however are yet to respond to this.

Also Read: AP Govt To Hand Over Projects To KRMB As Per Notification