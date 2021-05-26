TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has set up a committee to study the efficacy of Krishnaptanam's Bonigi Anandaiah medicine under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). The TTD S V Ayurvedic College along with a team from Vijayawada Ayurvedic College will study the medicine. The committee has prepared a report based on the information collected from 500 people and will submit a report today (Wednesday) to the CCRAS.

A decision from the CCRAS is expected in a weeks time. If all goes well, it seems likely that TTD will produce the ayurvedic medicine by the end of this month. TTD is considering the possibility to prepare the ayurvedic medicine for Covid19 once the formulation gets approval from the Ayush Ministry and ICMR.

TTD member and YSRCP Chandragiri MLA from the Region Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that the TTD has the capacity to manufacture the medication as it has state-of-the-art ayurvedic facilities. This can be done only after getting approval from the Ayush Department, ICMR which are conducting tests on the medicine.

This was being done after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the health authorities to get the medicine examined by ophthalmologists to determine if the preparation being administered caused any ill-effects. A decision on Krishnapatnam medicine will be taken only after these reports come in," the release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Meanwhile, the High Court is slated to hear a public interest litigation on May 27 (Thursday) filed for seeking an order directing the authorities not to interfere in the distribution of COVID medicine by Ayurvedic doctor Bonigi Anandaiah. A bench comprising Justices D Ramesh and Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy is likely to hear the case.

Ponnekanti Mallikarjuna Rao, a lawyer from Piduguralla, Guntur district, has sought orders to allow Anandaiah to immediately start distribution of the medicine. In another petition filed on Monday, M. Umamaheswara Naidu from Kalyanadurgam, Anantapur District sought orders from the High Court directing the Central and State Governments to recognise Anandaiah's Ayurvedic medicine for treating COVID patients.

The High Court Bench is scheduled to hear the cases in vacation court on May 27 at the request of counsel for the petitioners.