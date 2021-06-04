Krishnapatnam Anandaiah to Supply Herbal Medicine For Covid From June 7

Anandaiah, a natural treatment specialist, will start the distribution of his coronavirus herbal medicine on Monday. He has already relocated the raw materials and equipment to a new location in Krishnapatnam.

Anandaiah will prepare his herbal medicine in the CVR Security Academy at Krishnapatnam port, according to officials, after leaving his old facilities owing to crowding.

Anandaiah had requested the District Collector's help in terms of security while creating the medicine, as well as obtaining the herbs required. If needed, Collector Chakradhara Babu pledged that the Girijan Corporation would provide the honey for the preparation of medicine.

Anandaiah will also launch a website, childeal.in, on Wednesday. Customers can apply for herbal medicine on the website and get it through a courier.