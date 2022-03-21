Krishna Tribunal Award Not Published in the Official Gazette: Centre to YSRCP

New Delhi: Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said as per the directions of the Supreme Court the Krishna Tribunal Award was not published in the Official Gazette. In a written reply to a question asked by YSRCP member V. Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Minister said under the International Water Disputes Act, the Central Government had set up a tribunal on Krishna water disputes in 2004 headed by Brijesh Kumar. He said the Brijesh Kumar-led tribunal had submitted its report to the government in 2010.

In 2011, the Andhra Pradesh government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Krishna Tribunal Award on sharing of Krishna River water with the riparian states Karnataka and Maharashtra. The governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra had also filed separate petitions in the Apex Court.

The Union Minister clarified that the Union government has been directed not to publish the recommendations of the Brijesh Kumar-led Tribunal in the Official Gazette until the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case, gives its final verdict. He also said the government has not officially announced the tribunal's recommendations in the Gazette in line with the court orders.

