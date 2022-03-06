KRISHNA DISTRICT: Two women died of rabies on Saturday after being bitten by a cat in Vemulamada in Movva mandal in the district.

As per reports, S Bhagyarao a retired RTC conductor from the SC colony whose wife Kamala (64), and another woman named Nagmani (43), who was the wife of RMP doctor Boddu Baburao from the same colony, were bitten by a cat two months ago. They both took TT injections and had taken medication for the cat bite and recovered.

However, around four days ago, Kamala and Nagmani health deteriorated and were treated at a private hospital But there was no improvement in their condition. Doctors informed their kin that they had contracted rabies.

While Kamala died at 10 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Mangalagiri NRI Hospital in the Guntur district. Nagmani underwent treatment at the Primary Health Care centre on Friday. She was later admitted to a corporate hospital in Vijayawada as per the instructions of the doctors there. She also died Saturday morning while undergoing treatment. Medical officer Dr. Sonthi Sivaramakrishna Rao said that both of them had contracted rabies and the infection had spread and the lack of proper medical treatment had led to their death. The local villagers said that the cat that bit the woman was earlier bitten by a rabid dog and that dog also died a few days back.

