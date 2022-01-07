Krishna District SP Siddharth Kaushal Bags BPRD Award For Spandana

VIJAYAWADA/NEW DELHI: Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal bagged the DG Bureau of Police Research and Development Project Disc award for his initiative in conducting the Spandana programme through video conference. BRDP is an apex body committed to training, modernization & research for Indian Police and also correctional administration

According to a release, the award was presented at the All India DG-IG Conference 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who appreciated the SP for his innovative project first implemented in Prakasam district. The SP introduced the concept of video conferencing even before the COVID pandemic for resolving public issues through the Spandana program.Siddharth, as a panel member of the BRDP mission for his project, presented it to IPS officers across the country at the National Conference of Micro Mission virtually.

As part of the National Police Mission, four SP level officers from across the country were selected for the District Level Best Practices program for DGs and IGs on December 4 last year.

SP Siddharth Kaushal was selected from Andhra Pradesh. They presented their projects before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which SP Siddharth Kaushal was selected under the Micromission 'Effort-Response Project' for solving public problems through video conferencing. (With inputs from The Hindu)

Also Read: Security Increased, Quick Redressal of Cases: AP DGP Gautam Sawang