Krishna District Set For Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

The Krishna district authorities have made arrangements to facilitate the administering of the second dose of vaccination to 45,000 members on Thursday. Health care workers, front line workers and other people who had taken the first dose of vaccine will be taking the Covid jab for the second time today.

In this regard, District Collector Md Imtiaz instructed the joint collector and other officials through teleconference on the vaccination drive at the district. So far, Covid vaccination has been administered to 4.50 lakh people above 45 years of age.

The district authorities have made all arrangements for the administration of the second dose on Thursday. On Wednesday, a Covid vaccination centre was inaugurated by Collector Imtiaz at the Swathi press in Suryarao Pet for the convenience of Government employees.

Meanwhile, the collector mentioned that some more Covid testing centres will be opened in Vijayawada in addition to the existing 100 odd testing centres. Covid testing centres will be opened at the Old and New Government General hospitals and Bishop Ajaraiah high school which will be operational round the clock for the convenience of the people.

With a sudden spike in the Covid positive cases in over a month, thousands of people are visiting the existing Covid testing centres located in the district. In order to ensure public safety and social distancing among the citizens, the authorities have decided to open some more testing centres in the district very soon.