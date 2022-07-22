KRISHNA DISTRICT: NITI Aayog member Dr Ramesh Chand along with his team inspected the Rythu Bharosa Kendra in the Gandigunta village of Uyyuru mandal in the district.

Along with his team, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary S Poonam Malakondaiah accompanied them and showed them how the Rythu Bharosa Kendras operate.

Speaking on this occasion, Ramesh Chand said that Andhra Pradesh was very well developed in the field of agriculture. He praised the government for setting up RBKs for farmers which was a great thing.

He talked about the establishment of RBKs and their benefits to the farmers. Andhra Pradesh is at the top in the field of aquaculture, he said. RBKs are an example for the country and farmers are greatly benefited from them. We will suggest to the Centre to implement RBKs in all states, he said.

