Velampalli Warns Hospitals Against Fleecing Money From COVID Patients Under Arogyasri

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh government ordered all the hospitals in the Krishna district to set aside 50% of their beds for Coronavirus patients. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said on Tuesday that the second wave of Covid-19 is causing several problems and that hospitals must give priority in admission to COVID patients in view of an increase in the number of cases.

The minister conducted a meeting with district officials on Covid-19 cases. He also urged hospitals to keep track of how many Covid patients were admitted and how many were treated under the Arogyasri scheme on a regular basis. He advised doctors to suggest home isolation for patients with mild. He further added that "There are allegations that some hospitals are treating the patients under Aarogyasri scheme and also collecting a fee from them."

He appreciated the district administration of Krishna for taking necessary action against two hospitals for fleecing Covid patients.

To contain the spread of coronavirus in the district, Krishna district collector Amd Imtiaz said that they have given specific instructions on the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for shopping malls, super markets, cinema halls, and other public places. The 104 services can be used to obtain information about coronavirus cases. He also added that 94 per cent vaccination has been completed for frontline warriors in Krishna district.

The review meeting was attended by joint collectors K Madhavi Latha and L Siva Shankar, VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, DCP Harshavardhan Raju, district medical and health officer Dr M Suhasini, and other doctors from government and private hospitals.