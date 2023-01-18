KRISHNA: An internal fight in the Jana Sena Party broke out between two groups In Nadupur village at Pedana Mandal of Krishna District on Tuesday over objectionable posts on Whatsapp.

As per reports the two factions attacked each other with knives and sticks at a poultry farm near the Pedana-Gudivada highway and those passing by the road were terrified as the groups resorted to attacking each other. The Yadlapally Ramasudhir faction and Sammeta Babu-led group of the Jana Sena party had split in the Pedana Constituency after actor Pawan Kalyan floated the party in 2014, and were constantly sparring whenever they confronted each other in the town.

According to the police report, Singhamsetty Ashok Kumar (35) of Nadupuru village was running a poultry farm on Gudivada road. On Tuesday, Ashok Kumar, Kothari Mallibabu (35), Maddala Pawan (28), and three others were at the farm. Bathina Hariram, Metta Ganapathy, Kanaparthi Venkanna, Sammeta Shivanagaprasad, Pinishetti Bharat Sivashankar, Dasari Subrahmanyam, Muddineni Ramakrishna of Sammeta Babu group came there.

An argument broke out between the groups regarding the WhatsApp posts which led to a clash. As a result, both groups attacked each other with swords and sticks. Along with Ashok Kumar, Kothari Mallibabu and Maddala Pawan were stabbed with knives, and another person suffered injuries after he was thrashed with sticks.

All four of them have been shifted to Machilipatnam Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Pedana police registered a case against the other group based on the victim’s complaint.

Also Read: Vizag: 'Senior' Jana Sena Leader Harasses, Threatens Girl Using Pawan Kalyan's Name