Krishna District: Alert APSRTC Driver Saves Passengers After Bus Engulfs In Flames

Krishna District: Thanks to the alertness of an APSRTC driver forty-eight bus passengers had a narrow escape from a major mishap after the moving bus suddenly caught fire in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

The incident took place near Pulavarthigudem village at Pedaparupudi Mandal in the district. As per reports, the bus carrying forty passengers from Vijayawada to Gudivada caught fire when it reached Pulavathigudem and the alert bus driver immediately stopped the vehicle and asked everyone to get off the bus. Passengers immediately ran out of the bus and were saved.

After the passengers got down from the bus and the bus was gutted in the fire. It is suspected that the bus caught fire due to a short circuit in the bus. The fire accident caused a major traffic jam on the road after vehicles were stalled for a brief period till the police came and cleared the traffic.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Salutes Police Martyrs