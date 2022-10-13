KRIBHCO Chairman Calls On CM YS Jagan, Bio-ethanol Plant to Come Up in Nellore 

Amaravati: KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd) Chairman Dr. Chandra Pal Singh called on the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday.

He requested the Chief Minister to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the first phase of the bio-ethanol plant coming up at Sarvepalli in Nellore district. The foundation stone for the Rs. 300 crores project will be laid in December.

During the meeting with the CM, the KRIBHCO Chairman also discussed the possibility of constructing a DPA complex fertilisers factory with the support of the state Government.

The Chief Minister promised full support for the proposal while explaining that all infrastructural facilities and well-trained human resources are available in the state for launching such projects.

KRIBHCO Vice-Chairman Vallabhaneni Sudhakar Choudary, MD Rajan Choudary and Marketing Director V.S.R. Prasad besides the CMO officials were also present.

