Hyderabad: A day after Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) CBI Special Court sentenced the former Andhra Pradesh MP Kothapalli Geetha and her husband to a five-year rigorous imprisonment in a multi-crore bank fraud case, Telangana High Court granted them bail on Friday.

The High Court also ordered the couple to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each. Earlier, Geetha and her husband Ramakoteswara Rao were arrested by the CBI team for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 42 crore, according to a charge sheet filed by the federal agency in 2015.

Soon after the arrest in Hyderabad, Geetha was shifted to Bengaluru. The CBI Special Court had convicted and handed them a five-year rigorous imprisonment in the PNB fraud case. The couple, along with two others convicted in the same case, were shifted to the prison from the court. The CBI court had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each convict.

The couple had approached the High Court and challenged the sentencing by the CBI court. After hearing Geetha’s petition, the High Court passed an interim order while suspending the execution of the CBI Special court’s verdict. The matter is posted for next hearing on December 16.

