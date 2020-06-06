KURNOOL: Authorities vacated and shut down Kosigi quarantine centre in Kurnool on Friday, a day after a migrant worker attempted suicide fearing the presence of ghosts. This later resulted in the inmates believing the presence of ghosts at the centre.

Over the past few days, people lodged in the centre, including 113 migrants, have been living under fear after rumours of 'ghost presence' in the quarantine facility spread.

The 47-year-old migrant worker was put in the quarantine centre along with his wife who tested positive for COVID-19 infection, according to a report in a daily.

The man had asked officials to allow him to return to his hometown as he said he did not have coronavirus infection and had also completed his quarantine period. After officials refused his request, he attempted to commit suicide the next morning.

He recovered and was sent home on Friday evening after his coronavirus samples tested negative. However, his wife who tested positive has been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital.

According to Kosigi health officer and incharge of the quarantine centre Dr N Keerthi Priya, seven infected patients were shifted to Viswabharati COVID-19 hospital for treatment, while the remaining were sent back to 14-day quarantine, the daily reported.