Konduru Ajay Reddy Takes Charge As Chairman Of APSSDC

Konduru Ajay Reddy, the native of Rajampet, Kadapa district took the charge as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation on Friday. He thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for keeping faith in him. It is all known knowledge that he has been associated with YSR's family when his mother Prabhavati worked as an MLA during the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

APSSDC MD N Bangaraju, Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy, Whips Korumatla Srinivas, and Samineni Udayabhanu, State Government Adviser (Skill Development Training Department) Challa Madhusudan Reddy, MLA Golla Baburao, MLC C Ramachandrayya, YCP Vijayawada Parliamentary Party president Boppana Bhavakumar, Kadapa former vice-chairman attended the event and greeted Konduru Ajay Reddy on the occasion.