AMARAVATI: Refuting TDP’s allegations that fake documents of survey number 143 of Loya village were created during Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy term, YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that the survey number was in existence from a very long time, which indeed has been on lease since 1994. MLA Krishna Prasad said that mining has been going on in Kondapalli region for 45 years, and there is no truth in the allegations that 143 survey number was created during the YSR regime.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the MLA said that TDP leaders with the support from a section of media are putting up a false drama to irk and defame the State government. In 1993, a person who had applied for a lease was granted by the Mining Department on Survey No. 143, he said and added that there has been evidence of Survey No. 143 existence, which was mentioned in an RSR record that was compiled between 1943-44.

He said that lease documents were also renewed in 2005, and even Vijaya Krishnan Survey has also stated that the total of 1252 acres gets tallied only after including Survey No.143.

Furthermore, he said, during the TDP regime, the officials raised objections on mining queries in Kondapalli and to resolve them, it was Devineni Uma who had approached the then revenue minister KE Krishnamurthy and got a stay order. The same Devineni Uma is making allegations that the land is not revenue land but forest and mining activity there is illegal, although it has been taking place since 50 years.

He stated that the former minister Devineni Uma has been trying to defame him for a long time and thus started false allegations against him. He said that Devineni Uma visited the mine and inaugurated a crusher during TDP’s rule but bluffed it as an inspection. He said that people are furious over TDP for betraying them in the name of Amaravati and the graphics shown. He turned down the allegations that the government has been digging roads in the capital region of Amaravati.

