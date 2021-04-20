Konaseema Traders to Voluntarily Shut Shops Early

EAST GODAVARI: In view of raging the Covid cases, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, traders in the Konaseema region have decided to close their shops from April 21 to April 30 between 4 pm and 7 am, voluntarily.

The first decision was taken by the Amalapuram Chamber of Commerce and the Konaseema traders followed suit. Amalapuram Chamber of Commerce president K Tataji informed the police authorities about their decision to close the shops and got approved. Traders belonging to Ravulapalem, Mummidivaram, Razole, Tatipaka, and other major panchayats have also agreed to close their shops.

However, milk vendors and medical shops will continue to operate as they are essential services.

The traders have taken their own decision and clarified that there will be no curfew in the Konaseema region said, Amalpuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy.