Konaseema :Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and several party leaders had a narrow escape after their boat overturned in the river off Sompalli town in Razole constituency in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Thursday.

Accompanied by over a dozen party leaders, Naidu is visiting the flood affected areas in the Ambedkar Konaseema district to assess the situation. During his visit on Thursday, the boat carrying TDP leaders, workers and media personnel reached Sompalli and when the people were about to disembark, the front portion of the boat broke under the weight of its passengers. As the boat’s front part came off, several TDP leaders waiting to get down from it fell in the river water.

Major tragedy averted! TDP leaders fall into the water of River Godavari as a boat overturned during the survey. All were rescued safely. Former CM and party chief #ChandrababuNaidu is on a two-day visit to flood-hit areas of #AndhraPradesh.#AndhraPradeshfloods pic.twitter.com/lFsfsz8fj9 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 21, 2022

Former ministers Devineni Uma, Pithani Satyanarayana, MLCs Angara Rammohan and Raju and MLA Ramaraju were among the 15 leaders who fell into the river. Some media personnel who had gone to cover Chandrababu Naidu's visit also fell into the water.

Alerted boat crew and other people on the board, immediately dropped the life jackets into the water. Later, the TDP leaders, who fell into the water, were brought to the shore safely by their followers and security personnel.