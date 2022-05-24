Konaseema District Name Changed Considering People's Aspirations: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Strongly condemning the violence caused due to the protests against renaming Konaseema district to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the decision was taken in the wake of demands from various organisations considering the aspirations of the people and added that all the political parties have supported it.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Tuesday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Ambedkar was a great leader and the state government doesn't have any political interests in naming a district after him. He said some vested interests are responsible for the violence and the issue will be settled down soon.

Asserting that "No one is above the law" in the state government's policy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government didn't involve in the investigation of the murder of former driver of MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar and police were given free hand and added that they immediately registered murder case and later arrested the MLC.

He slammed the Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leader Nara Lokesh and a section of media for creating unnecessary ruckus over the case by politicising the issue.

Citing the incidents of TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Bonda Uma's son, Sajjala explained how Naidu always managed the government institutions to benefit the party people even though they had committed crimes. He said the era of Naidu is over in TDP and he is active only on Twitter. He suggested to the TDP leader to move on by giving the power to his son in the upcoming Mahanadu.