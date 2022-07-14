Dr BR Ambedakar Konaseema District: Andhra Pradesh Government has stepped up relief measures in districts that have been badly affected by the heavy rains and subsequent floods in the State.BC Welfare, Cinematography and I & PR Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna personally went around several areas in Konaseema district which were submerged in floodwater owing to heavy rains. He said during the next two days floods are likely to increase and hence people should be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and stay indoors.

The Minister visited Kotipalli, Masakapalli, Kulla villages in Ramachandrapuram Mandal in a boat and distributed food essentials to the victims. The Minister stated that authorities are providing relief measures on a large scale in flood-affected areas. Due to the severity of the Gautami - Godavari floods, water has poured into several Lankalu and Kotipalli areas in K Gangavaram mandal under Ramachandrapuram constituency.

He interacted with flood victims and assured them that the AP Government will provide all the required help for their safety and protection. The Minister stated that houses of fishermen living in the areas between Masakapalli and Kulla were totally submerged in floodwater. The Minister also served meals to flood victims at ZP High School in Kotipalli.

Also Watch: Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna Visits Konasema Flood-affected Villages

Meanwhile, flood flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage near Rajamahendravaram rose to 15.52 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad said the third warning signal would be issued at the Barrage by Thursday evening. Seven teams of NDRF and four of SDRF have been positioned in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, West and East Godavari districts, and Eluru district for rescue and relief operations. The relief camps in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, and Eluru districts were continuing, where thousands of people from the flood-hit habitations have been sheltered. "People living in low-lying areas and other vulnerable places should remain vigilant as the flood is increasing. The official machinery has been put on alert to meet any eventuality," State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.

Also Read: After Weather Alert for North Coastal AP, CM YS Jagan Focuses on 4 Flood-prone Districts