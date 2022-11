November 03, 2022

Visakhapatnam: An Anti-Hijack mock exercise was conducted by INS Dega at Visakhapatnam Airport, a Naval release here said on Thursday. According to the release, a mock situation was created at the airport on Wednesday and teams from various agencies including Marine Commandos, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Airport Authority of India and the State Government agencies responded to the mock drill.