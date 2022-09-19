Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy Elected Assembly Deputy Speaker

Vizianagaram MLA of YSRCP Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was unanimously elected as Deputy speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday. Soon after the announcement by Speaker Tammineni Sitharam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy walked up to Veerabhadra Swamy and extended greetings.

CM YS Jagan along with Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botsa Satyaranaryana, TDP MLA K Atchannaidu ushered Veerabhdara Swamy to the chair of the Speaker.

The Chief Minister said that Swamy who was elected to legislative assembly 2019, and 2004 and to the Council had been loyal to the Party and worked with commitment. Veerabhadra Swamy replaced K Raghupathi and the Chief Minister acknowledged the latter’s contribution in conducting the House. He also made a way to balance the social equations.

The newly elected Deputy Speaker thanked the Chief Minister and the members for electing him unanimously and said that he will give his best to maintain the decorum of the House and sought the cooperation of members.

