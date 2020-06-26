KURNOOL: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Sudhakar tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool district on Thursday, June 25.

The Kodumuru MLA was suffering from coronavirus symptoms for the past two days and was under home quarantine. On Thursday, the MLA went to a hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus. He was shifted to an isolation ward in Viswa Bharathi hospital near K.Nagalapuram in Kurnool.

As the second legislator tested positive for the dreaded virus within a span of one week, all other MLAs who came into contact with these two MLAs are under high risk as Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions were held earlier this month.

YSRCP Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao had tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district on June 22. Along with the MLA, his personal security officer had also tested positive for COVID-19. Rao was suffering from coronavirus symptoms for the past two days and went to a hospital where he tested positive.

The MLA had recently returned from the US and was under self-isolation for a few days.

Reportedly, Rao underwent coronavirus tests twice and tested negative for the virus after he returned from the US. But he tested positive for the virus in his fourth tests.



In the neighbouring Telangana, three ruling party MLAs tested positive for the virus.

Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan were contracted with coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh reported 477 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 8,783. The death toll due to virus reached 136 in the state. Currently, there are 5,760 active COVID-19 cases in the state.